MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $35.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. 135,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,294. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $177,891,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,286,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

