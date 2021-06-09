Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 3,489 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $340,212.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,408 shares in the company, valued at $9,498,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,941,293.10.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $353,879.82.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,523,133.36.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $338,106.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $579,383.74.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Natera by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Natera by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

