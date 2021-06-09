MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $221.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002307 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007176 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00113102 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.