Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce earnings per share of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $8.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.