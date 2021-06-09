Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,469,000 after buying an additional 523,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

