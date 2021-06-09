Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.51. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

