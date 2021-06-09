Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 123 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $220.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.