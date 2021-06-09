Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.54 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $33.54 million and $31,838.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $26.31 or 0.00079717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00241591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00220332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.01243451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.01 or 0.99938805 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,274,956 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.