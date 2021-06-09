Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 24,947 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $294,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AVO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,039. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.97. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mission Produce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

