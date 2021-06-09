Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSEX. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after buying an additional 45,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

MSEX traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. 749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,577. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

