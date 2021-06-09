Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.29. 168,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,098,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

