Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.98. The stock had a trading volume of 49,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,582. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.73. The stock has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

