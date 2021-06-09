Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 126,008 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $199,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.73. 69,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742,303. The company has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

