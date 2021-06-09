Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,132,732 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 45,305 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $158,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $133.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,376. The company has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

