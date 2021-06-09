Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 67,362 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,362 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of International Business Machines worth $142,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.31. 145,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

