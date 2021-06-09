Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 13,876 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $485,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,837,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,050,991.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $416,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,201 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $528,386.76.

On Monday, May 24th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $546,663.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,471 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $362,087.18.

FDP opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.70. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.