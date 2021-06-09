Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Holdings Raised by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735,774 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned 14.53% of Molecular Templates worth $102,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. 2,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,139. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $512.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $4,115,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,516,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,087,544.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,316,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,504,031.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,020,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,905,584. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTEM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

