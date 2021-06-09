Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. Momo had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Momo has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

