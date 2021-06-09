Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 5,992.37% and a negative return on equity of 91.87%.

Shares of MKGI stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Monaker Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Monaker Group worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

