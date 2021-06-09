Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,741 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

MDLZ opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.