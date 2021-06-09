Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $9.15 million and $46,393.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.84 or 0.00740815 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 223.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002996 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

