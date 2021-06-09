Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 48,000 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,251,000. DexCom comprises about 2.5% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $896,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,029 shares of company stock worth $11,560,064 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.83. 6,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,200. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

