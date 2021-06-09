Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 70,695 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $336.95 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $6,980,658. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

