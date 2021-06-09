Morgan E. Obrien Sells 13,209 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ATEX stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74.

Get Anterix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.