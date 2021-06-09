Morgan E. Obrien Sells 13,209 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ATEX stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.
