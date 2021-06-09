Morgan Stanley Downgrades The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Underweight

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGR. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

