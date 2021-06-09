Morgan Stanley Downgrades The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Underweight

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGR. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.31.
Shares of PGR opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.
In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
