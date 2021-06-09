Morgan Stanley Increases Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Price Target to $23.50

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVI. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.65. Retail Value has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 48.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Value will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Retail Value by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Retail Value by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Retail Value by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Retail Value by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

