Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANIOY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

