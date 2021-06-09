Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,223 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Landstar System by 39.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

LSTR stock opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.51 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.81.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

