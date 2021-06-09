Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 514 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,467 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $2,105,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,486 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,341. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.89.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.57.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

