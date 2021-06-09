Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 90.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,469,000 after buying an additional 523,212 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

