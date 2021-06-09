Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

