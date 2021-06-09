Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

