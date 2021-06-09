Multiplier Price Tops $0.0927 on Exchanges (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $21,478.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00064852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00220721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00209995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.26 or 0.01408556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,840.66 or 0.99742734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 275,404,286 coins and its circulating supply is 99,188,691 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

