MVL (MVL) Price Down 23.2% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, MVL has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market cap of $155.72 million and $24,455.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00069441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.38 or 0.00932440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.99 or 0.09045458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00050168 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,891,731,179 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.