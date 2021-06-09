Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading 9.6% Higher

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. 242,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 167,563,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.