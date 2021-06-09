Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Nasdaq has increased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Nasdaq has a payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nasdaq to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Nasdaq stock opened at $168.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.03. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

