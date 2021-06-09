National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$104.00 at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.80.

TSE:NA opened at C$92.39 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$59.34 and a twelve month high of C$98.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.03. The company has a market cap of C$31.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

