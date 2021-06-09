National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$104.00 at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$98.80.

TSE:NA opened at C$92.39 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$59.34 and a twelve month high of C$98.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$90.03. The company has a market cap of C$31.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

