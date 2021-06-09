National Bankshares Reiterates “C$14.50” Price Target for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) has been given a C$14.50 price target by National Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.32.
TCN traded down C$0.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.27. 421,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.09. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81.
In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$728,325.00. Insiders sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 over the last quarter.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
