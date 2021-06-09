National Bankshares Reiterates “C$14.50” Price Target for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) has been given a C$14.50 price target by National Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.32.

TCN traded down C$0.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.27. 421,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.09. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.0392151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$728,325.00. Insiders sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 over the last quarter.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

