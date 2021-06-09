National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Purchased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in National Research were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in National Research in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $63,055.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NRC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

