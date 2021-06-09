National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NNN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.