National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NNN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

