National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NSA. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

NSA opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

