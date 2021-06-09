Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.20. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 432,429 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMM. TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $522.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $498,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.