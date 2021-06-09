Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.22. Navistar International has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $45.25.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.58.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

