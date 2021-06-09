Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE NAV opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.22. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, TheStreet cut Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.58.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

