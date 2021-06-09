Neal Narendra Gandhi Purchases 52 Shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Neal Narendra Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 38,150 shares of The Panoply stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £99,953 ($130,589.23).

On Friday, April 9th, Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 57 shares of The Panoply stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($193.62).

TPX opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The company has a market cap of £225.59 million and a PE ratio of -30.11. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

