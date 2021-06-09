NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $67.99 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00008432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $67.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00255609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,138,397 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

