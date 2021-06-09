Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $15,270,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Shopify by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify stock opened at $1,230.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $713.23 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.