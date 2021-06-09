Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $39.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.52.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

