Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 42,750 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 35,425 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $193,774.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $98,228.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

