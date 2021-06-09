NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,232 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $18,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.99. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.36 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.